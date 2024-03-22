1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

PSA opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

