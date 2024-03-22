1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

