1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $885.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $728.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.