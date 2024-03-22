1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

