1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.53.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

