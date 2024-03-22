1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,496,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

