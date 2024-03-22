1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,530 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

