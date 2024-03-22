1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 255 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

