1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 5,291 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

