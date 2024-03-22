1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 665 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

