21,746 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.56. 256,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,392. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

