3,468 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

DELL stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539,103 shares of company stock worth $843,924,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

