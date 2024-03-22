3,509 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CMF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 199,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.