4,264 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 2,614,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

