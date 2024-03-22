5,000 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $128.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

