5,269 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 2,251,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,214. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 175.15%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

