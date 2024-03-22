6,800 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 0.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. 28,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,078. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

