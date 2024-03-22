797 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $7.53 on Friday, reaching $337.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.