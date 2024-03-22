8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

8X8 stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $119,238. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,261,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,993,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 980,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 856,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

