90,213 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. 730,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,363. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

