AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $62.17. AAR shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 68,266 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

