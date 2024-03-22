AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

