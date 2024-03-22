Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.
Absci Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Absci has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ABSI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Absci in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
