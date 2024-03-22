Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.27.

Shares of ACN opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.63 and its 200-day moving average is $339.96. Accenture has a one year low of $253.03 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

