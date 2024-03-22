Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Redburn Atlantic

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.27.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.63 and its 200-day moving average is $339.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

