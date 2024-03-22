Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $395.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $363.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.27.

Get Accenture alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 9.3 %

NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $253.03 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.