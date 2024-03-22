Accenture plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $13.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

ACN stock opened at $344.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $253.03 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.27.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

