Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

