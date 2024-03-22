Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ATNM stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.