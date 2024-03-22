ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 120,062 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $2,302,481.58.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.