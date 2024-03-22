Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $507.20. 219,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $580.64 and a 200-day moving average of $573.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

