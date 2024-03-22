Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.05 and last traded at $176.33. 19,517,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,319,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.33 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

