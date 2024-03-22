Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director John Larry Festival Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.16.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

