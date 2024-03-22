AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $98.39 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

