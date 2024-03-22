AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 2.9 %

ACM opened at $98.39 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

