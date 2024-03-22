Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE ARE traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$16.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54.
Aecon Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.