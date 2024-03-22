Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Martina Doyle Sells 2,265 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE ARE traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$16.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,772. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.54.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

