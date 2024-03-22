aelf 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.26 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $459.88 million and approximately $41.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

