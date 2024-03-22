Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,601 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $748,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

