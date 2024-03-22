Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 2.19% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.