Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

OWL stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 560.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.