Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,646 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

