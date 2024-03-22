Affinity Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 23.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $51.33 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $914.70 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.86%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

