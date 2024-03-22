Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,265 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,916,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

