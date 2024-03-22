Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,023 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.96.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

