AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 17,620 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.89. 600,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.