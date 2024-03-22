AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $227,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 177,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

