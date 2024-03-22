AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. 6,034,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,692,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

