AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.