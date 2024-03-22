AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.05. 16,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,197. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

