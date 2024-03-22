AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,487 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF comprises 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,325,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 734,747 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TACK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.42. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

About Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.