AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 2,628 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. 13,580,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,181,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

